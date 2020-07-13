There’s a reason the Freedom of the Press is in the First Amendment. The founders, who all had issues with the press, held that a free and independent press has the role of government watchdog, the fourth estate or fourth branch of government keeping the government honest.
In the early days of the Republic, newspapers filled the role that TV and cable channels, newspapers, talk radio, websites, and blogs do now. Thomas Jefferson figured that the people could and would wade through all the bs and get to the truth of the matter. That we have (had) that ability. That we could use “real news‘ to help us make decisions necessary to our democracy.
So, how do we do it? We select which sources or combination of news media we want (TV, radio, newspapers, magazines, websites, blogs, etc.), we select what we expose ourselves to and how we perceive that which we choose. The problem, we naturally choose what is comfortable and confirmational. We allow those sources to set an agenda or call attention to what they want us to see as important, and they then frame the issues presented in a certain way. Go watch CNN, Fox News and MSNBC back to back. You will wonder if they are living on the same planet.
Our job, as Jefferson indicated, is to get the information, get to the truth and make informed decisions, which come from more than one channel, one newspaper, one radio station or one web source. Which espouse differing opinions. Informed decisions require us to expose ourselves to multiple sources of news media, some that will make us uncomfortable, angry and question what we think we know. That is the point.
James L. Hunt
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.