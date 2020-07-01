This past weekend, my wife and I went for a ride to see if we could, hopefully, find a high percentage of people in the Cadillac area wearing masks. Much to our dismay, we drove for around for about two hours and found literally no one wearing a face covering.
Finally, after just about giving up, we found a woman, her young daughter holding her hand, as they crossed a parking lot. They both were masked. We pulled up next to them, wearing masks ourselves and thanked them. We also gave them a $20 bill. Just prior to that, we saw a woman wearing a mask, but when we tried to reward her, she told us that she didn't need the money. This gave us a chance to find someone else to reward and we found her honesty refreshing. We did, however, find it greatly distressing that it took two hours to find just three people wearing masks.
Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness. It's not a liberal plot to defeat Donald Trump. It's not fake news. You are not being asked to give up your freedom. You are helping to protect people with pre-existing conditions to survive this crisis. You are trying to protect the elderly. You are trying to help stop a menace that has not only the chance but the probability, that we will have another nationwide lockdown.
Please put on a mask when you are in public. It's a very small price to pay to potentially save lives.
Scott A. Watson
Cadillac
