During this time of campaigning, it is refreshing to see Mike Hayes enjoying meeting people, participating in area events, and thinking outside the box (his billboards) in his campaign for 28th Circuit Court Judge. He truly has built a positive reputation for himself in the time he and his family have made Wexford County their home. It is noted how he knows and adheres to the simplest of rules and regulations.
Look at the Wexford County Prosecutor Campaign and see how many campaign promises were upheld and how many were broken during his time in office. It would behoove Wexford/Missaukee residents to check out Michael K. Hayes on his Facebook page and website and vote for him as 28th Circuit Court Judge.
Jennifer R. Johns
Cadillac
