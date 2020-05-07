Michele Hoitenga does not represent us. Her marching around the capitol in April wearing an American flag as a scarf, in a demonstration featuring people carrying KKK flags and AK-47s, blocking ambulances to “protest‘ an intelligent governor who is doing everything in her power to stop the spread of the disease and get Michigan back on its feet, simply embarrassed Wexford County. I understand a conservative group linked to Betsy DeVos organized this protest in order to weaken Gretchen Whitmer's chance of being a VP running mate. And Hoitenga fell for it.
Where was she when Governor Snyder's administration was poisoning the kids in Flint? If Hoitenga feels the need to protest, why wasn't she protesting the bailout and our record-breaking Republican deficits? Or the fact that once again our government is bailing out the wealthy? In fact, as of today, the government is borrowing 18k in your name and giving you back 1.2k.
Oh, and the wealthy got another Republican tax break tacked on this time averaging 1.7 million each for the richest Americans and not us here in Wexford. The New York Times says the total real estate break is 170 billion and the Guardian estimates that 80% of the stimulus goes to the richest Americans.
So Michele, if you are ever going to actually represent us, please get angry about somebody who is hurting us and not somebody who is trying to help us. And don't march with people carrying the KKK flags while dishonoring the American flag.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
