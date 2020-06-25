Every day this month I have seen multiple articles in the newspapers and on television, about the ever-increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States. Even the BBC is talking about it. It is concerning for the country, however, Michigan is in a unique spot of its own. All of those same news reports point out that Michigan has one of the sharpest drops in cases in the country.
Due to the strong leadership stance taken by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and the adherence to social distancing guidelines and mask recommendations by the majority of responsible Michigan citizens, we have flattened the curve. A slow and steady reopening of the state has continued to keep our cases low.
I would like to thank our tireless first responders for their hard work during this pandemic, Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her strong leadership in the face of adversity and all of my fellow Michigan residents who put in the work and accepted the sacrifices to get us to where we are now.
Christine T. Potter
Cadillac
