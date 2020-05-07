It’s a very sad day that the GOP controlled Michigan House and Senate voted not to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency. Not only that, but they want to sue Governor Whitmer for her efforts to save our lives. The death toll from COVID-19 is decreasing in Michigan. Citizens staying at home is working. Michiganders should not have to choose between being forced to go back to work and their lives. If the stay-at-home order is lifted too soon, there will be another spike in deaths.
I’m sick of Speaker Lee Chatfield and the rest of his GOP cronies playing games with our lives. Now is the time for the GOP to put its petty partisanship tactics aside and do what’s best for the people.
William P. McMullin
Cadillac
