I am in agreement with those who contend that the stay home orders have gone too far in their scope. While the orders seemed plausible at the start, they have become crushing and irrational and should be phased out quickly based on what experience is now teaching us. Continuing to treat all of Michigan like Detroit has been a mistake. In addition, treating us all like the “most vulnerable‘ is not necessary. The vast majority of people who acquire the virus exhibit very light symptoms, or none at all.
Risk is a part of everyday life. Consider influenza or even cancer. We know they will kill thousands of people every year. We take precautions to mitigate the risks, but we still live our lives. It is very possible that this virus will always be with us, like measles or whooping cough. My point is, let us measure the risk like we do every day, take precautions, but still live our lives.
I believe that the stay home orders have also had tunnel vision, focusing only on what might happen if the virus returns in the future. The governor shrugged off the large demonstrations as “political stunts.‘ She seems to be ignoring the thousands who want the state to open up because their lives and their livelihoods are both essential. The virus may return, but if it does many will then have immunity, and we will be better prepared with medical equipment and knowledge.
All businesses, big or small are essential to the people holding them. I also believe that depression, unemployment, and poverty could be more deadly to the majority of our citizens than the virus.
To the governor, advisors, and legislators, please open Michigan quickly before it’s too late.
Jeff R. Wheeler
Cadillac
