On Nov. 6, I recommend you vote for Michael Taillard for Michigan State Senate, 35th District.
He’s an economic consultant for non-profit organizations, government/military agencies, and corporate clients. He offers informed decisions, backed by serious research to improve operations.
Mike is a Michigan native, Veteran and American Legion member, endorsed by Veterans’ groups, Unions, civic organizations and many businesses.
Mike is an educator; Ph.D. researcher with degrees in International Economics and Finance; professor and author of numerous articles and books.
Importantly, Mike pledges to truly represent our district by listening to your goals, researching and finding solutions for you, regardless of personal ideology, working collaboratively “across the aisle‘ for effective governance. He supports transparent, evidence-based policy to improve:
• Education — creating magnet schools for Skilled Trades, STEM, and Art
• Career Opportunities, innovation and better bargaining positions for workers in new companies, new jobs
• Infrastructure and Smart Technology for expanded broadband
• Healthcare, simplifying systems and improving outcomes
• Environmental Protection, transitioning to renewable energy to sustain our Economy, Tourism and Agriculture
• Fiscal Responsibility, maximizing returns on fiscal spending, focusing on proven models of economic growth
• Equal and fair treatment in the workforce, education, housing and public facilities for all.
Mike's slogan is "Update the State." If you want to change the dynamics in Michigan legislature to working with everyone to find real evidence-based solutions for the many important issues facing Michigan today, and tackle them in a non-partisan way, then vote for Mike.
If you want to Update Schools, Energy Policy, Broadband and Roads, vote for Mike.
If you want to see Michigan invest in Business, Security and Agriculture, vote for Mike.
If you want to have a better economy, elect an Economist.
The evidence is clear, Mike Taillard is the best choice.
Mary C. Newhouse
Cadillac
