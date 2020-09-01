A Cadillac News article says $60 million is coming from the state to help schools. C.A.P.S. Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the funds will support the increased costs to open the school.
I have a few questions for her. How much money was saved from March through June when school was not open? Little to no fuel for busses, a little electric bill and water bill. I assume some office staff was laid off so pay saved, minimum maintenance on bus and building.
Yes, I know teachers were in the school but no kids, how much money was saved not renting the ice for hockey and bowling ally fees? I'm sure a few dollars here and there would add up, how much is of interest to me.
Robert J. Walters
Cadillac
