Michigan State University continues to help people through education, by teaching them how to use/apply the information learned about important issues, identifying a need and finding an opportunity to use their new knowledge. Their information is offered without cost and is researched based.
Eight-hundred-plus employees help communities locally with agriculture. Yahoo, support our local farmers. 4-H children and youth programs, which our family participated in multi-generationally, are so wonderful. Health and nutrition are always appreciated as our families try to stay/get healthier. Building community and knowing our community as a whole and what it offers us, as well as opportunities to participate locally are enriching. Food choices, diets, food prep and canning at home really pay off.
• Every $1 spent on nutrition education saves as much as $10 in long-term health care costs. Environmental information is such an important topic. There is much we can do to enjoy and protect our beautiful town, townships and county. 4-H Youth programs are available in all the counties in Michigan.
• Problem-solving equals more opportunities. MSU Extension education is available at home, farm, school or work.
• Our Wexford County commissioners decided to fund the MSU Extension through a millage renewal vote. If your home’s taxable value is $100,200 it will cost you $8.52 per year to continue 4-H and MSU Extension programs in Wexford County.
MSU Extension has served Wexford County for 105 years. About 1,800 adults/youths participated in MSU Extension Programs. 1,200 plus youth participated in 4-H and school enrichment programs. 900 adults and youth benefitted from health, nutrition and family development programs. MSU distributed $530,000 in financial aid for Wexford County students.
Please vote yes Aug. 4. Keep our 4-H and MSU Extension up and running full speed.
Joyce R. Taylor
Cadillac
