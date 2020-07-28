For a very small investment, only a 0.17 millage renewal or $8.50 on a $100,000 home, we can keep all the resources of MSU Extension in Wexford County. It also gives us taxpayers a big bang for our buck, since the professional staff is paid by state and federal agencies. In fact for every dollar invested locally we get about $4 back and these professionals live in, reinvest in and are active in our community.
You may be familiar with MSU Extension services for agriculture and the 4-H program, but there is so much more. Programs for local government officials, homeowners with pest management, lawn and garden help, family help with nutrition education and chronic disease prevention, just to name a few.
I urge you to vote yes on the Wexford County Renewal Millage for Michigan State University Extension Services and 4-H, as you will see it on your ballot. And note that it will likely be on the backside of the ballot. Please be sure you don’t miss it.
Rodney W. Bellows
Cadillac
