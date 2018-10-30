I am “not‘ supporting Congressman Moolenaar. Nonthinker who always votes right along party lines. Far to cozy with Trump, little public accountability or public Q&A meetings. Moolenaar’s paid trip to Ukraine by Russian Nationals with ties to the alleged Russian spy Maria Butina “very concerning.‘ Zero transparency.
I am supporting Michael Taillard for State Senator. Well educated, Ph.D. in economics, U.S. Army Veteran, author of numerous books, articulate and inspiring speaker, family orientated with wife and four children, practicing Catholic. A real honest straight shooter.
I will support to end Gerrymandering. Both parties have used this to their advantage long enough. Time we citizens take charge of Districting and make our votes actually count again.
I will support to legalize recreational marijuana. It’s not going away so best we take it out of the hands of criminals, regulate and tax its usage. Also, empty the many jail cells. Far too many medical advantages to keep it underground.
I am supporting Debbie Stabenow for US Senate. A proven good Senator no matter what political party you belong to. Important supporter and voice of our Michigan Farmers, business and veterans. A very good steward of the Great Lakes. Works across party lines and a good steady hand at the tiller in Washington.
I am “not‘ supporting Michelle Hoitenga for 102 District. Could have been a great representative but became too cozy with lobbyist and special interest organizations, Writes and supports some crazy legislation, not a deep thinker, opinionated and far too reactionary, little transparency.
I am supporting Gretchen Whitmer for Governor. Bill Schuette has been a do-nothing non-progressive career politician for many years. After Flint and his many other major snafus, I could never support Schuette for anything!
I will support Jocelyn Benson for Secretary-of-State and Dana Nessel for Attorney General.
Jay A. Richley
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.