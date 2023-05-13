My Three Moms

In 2004 I celebrated my mom, Jean Carlson, in a Cadillac News story for Mother’s Day. She was almost 80 —still hosting family dinners, playing golf, and painting. She and Darwin were about to celebrate 60 years of marriage.
I loved my mother. But the appreciation that came after she died in 2012, that loss taught me how much she meant to me. That’s when it hit, the realization that Mom was gone.
I’ll admit that we weren’t best buddies during adolescence. I withdrew and rebelled, launching myself out into the world to find something bigger and better. Instead, life kicked me hard. I came home with a new appreciation for my family and our small town. My parents welcomed me back with hearts filled with unconditional love. Mom never judge or prodded. She never offered unsolicited advice. She never even gossiped, except in private chats with her sister and their mother. They were tight. Their union was forged during the Great Depression, when they were abandoned by the one man they counted on and loved.
So mom’s sister Betty was my second mom. They spoke to each other almost every day of their lives.
Aunt Betty wasn’t an introverted artist like mom. During the war she married her high school sweetheart. Uncle Bob was an Air Force pilot who flew 65 missions over Europe. When he came home he started a business, one of many. And Betty always worked with him. Their love affair permeated their home, their business, and their family life. They raised six children in a big house filled with joyous disorder. They had an open-door policy that included neighbor children and cousins. Just six blocks away — I went to escape the orderly quiet of our house. In the summer their front door was ajar and the swimming pool was packed with kids supervised by a summer lifeguard. Inside, the TV blared while a “Grandma” Nanny ironed and watched soap operas. Frequently there was a baby in the playpen.
Aunt Betty and Uncle Bob expanded my vision of family life and love. I could escape to their new home downstate during college and I was always welcome. One spring break I found Uncle Bob’s leather flight jacket in the front coat closet. I knew nothing about his military service, and back then our dads never talked about the war. I asked if I could borrow it. For a season I wore that jacket everywhere. Later, after interviewing dozens of World War II veterans, I felt ashamed. Yet Uncle Bob never hesitated. He never let on what that jacket meant to him.
And now to my third mother, my maternal grandmother.
“Babe” married young. And during the Great Depression, when her two daughters were little, her husband left — moved out west and and never returned.
As a single mom, Nona made her living working from home as a hairdresser. Fortunately, her ex had a brother downstate who provided some extras for the girls, like bicycles and new coats. He watched over them.
By the time the Betty and Jean were in early adolescence, my grandmother married a successful businessman and their lives changed. The only grandfather I ever knew was Grandpa Holly, our Christmas Eve Santa Claus. Soon the girls were living in Chicago and attending the Chicago Art Institute.
When I watch old moves from the 1940s, I see Nona, especially in the clothing and hair styles of Joan Crawford. She loved elegance. Her Lake Mitchell home was a refuge of beauty. I secretly explored every room to soak it all in. There were Persian carpets and beautiful furnishings. Every Sunday the extended family gathered around her kitchen table after church. The adults drank whiskey and told stories while Nona cooked a big dinner.
One weekend she packed the girl cousins into her gigantic Cadillac and drove us to their hunting lodge in the Upper Peninsula. That night we played a television game, To Tell the Truth. We dressed Nona up in furs and she was the contestant, cracking us up with her long, bejeweled cigarette holder.
Nona loved her big extended family. She never forgot a birthday or Christmas. She never missed a school play. But her wonderful life was shattered when later in life, she learned that Grandpa was leading a double life with another woman. All the girl cousins talked about this endlessly. Did she know? When did she know? How could Grandpa do this to her? The hardest part was reconciling the grandfather we adored with the man who could stomp on our Nona’s heart.
My mother was a package deal mom, one of three women — all fiercely loyal and dedicated to one another through hard times and good. They taught me family loyalty and love. They showed me that life can bring poverty and riches. I learned that life can also bring heartbreaking betrayals that you will never understand. But they kept going. And I miss them very much.
Mardi Suhs is a part-time writer with the Cadillac News.
