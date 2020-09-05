I have looked forward to the Cadillac News Saturday’s edition to be able to read Jim Neff’s “Neff Zone‘ articles. I always get a chuckle out of his various topics. But I had to write in and say his past Saturday, August 29, 2020 article was absolutely hilarious. I l laughed so hard I almost fell off my chair reading it. I feel exactly the same way.
My mother is a huge fan of a certain home improvement channel and watches it quite a lot. I shake my head at these people on T.V., especially the “tiny house‘ couples. It drives me nuts when I go through to the living room to get to the kitchen and catch a glimpse of current couples on T.V. complaining to the contractor about why he/she can’t fit all their mansion-sized requests into the square of an R.V. Jim you said it best, “hello, it’s a tiny house.‘ With all the sadness and depression of this past year, Jim’s articles bring a ray of sunshine and some humor with we desperately need.
Thank you.
Tina L. Lemley
Cadillac
