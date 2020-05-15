I read with interest the front-page article titled Nestle Pleased, MCWC Unsurprised in the Thursday, April 30, 2020 edition of the Cadillac News. I will respond with three points.
1. As stated in the article, this debate between MCWC and the water industry has lasted for the past 18 years. I find it very ironic that today we are faced with near-record and dangerous lake levels. Yes, I agree, over the last 18 years the lake levels have increased and receded, but I think the empirical evidence does not support MCWC’s position over that time.
2. MCWC claims that Judge Pulter’s recommendation came as no surprise but his decision, through their cynical eye was met with dismay. I agree with MCWC in that the result of this debate has a far-reaching impact on every aspect of the Great Lake’s watershed. However, this issue, as well as all public issues, should not be subject to the cronyism of state politics, the issue stands on its merits in court, not on who is in the office this term.
3. MCWC claims victory in the court of public opinion. Actually, the court of public opinion is held every day in front of the supermarket shelves that are stocked with the industry’s product. The demand for bottled water remains strong with increased sales dependent on an increased supply of water. Yes, there is the community of those who oppose the private use of public resources, but it seems to me the consumer is making a huge statement as well.
David J. Ruetz
Cadillac
