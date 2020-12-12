A huge "thank you" is in order for our state police and any other law enforcement personnel involved in the ordeal which took place in McBain on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
I for one, a resident on Roland Street, gained a new appreciation for our law enforcement me and women when I saw how carefully and respectfully the ordeal was handled here.
First, early on, alerting us to the impending danger and urging up to stay indoors.
Then, several hours later, gently, but firmly, urging us to evacuate to safer places.
All this was done kindly and tactfully, selflessly putting themselves in harm's way in order to keep us common folk safe.
We must not take our law enforcement personnel for granted. So, I thank you hugely for all you do and, especially, I thank God for providing people to protect us.
Harriet G. Borgman
McBain
