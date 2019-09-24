I appreciated the article in the August 31-September 1 Cadillac News by Dale Killingbeck entitled, “Saluting those who pen our stories.‘ It bothers me when our president or anyone talks about “fake news.‘
As the mother of a national writer for AP, I know how seriously she takes her job of reporting accurately. She and other employees of AP, and I assume most other publications, are bound by a code of ethics. If they do not report accurately on individuals, they or their publication can be sued for defamation of character.
It is very important to our democracy to have the press keeping us informed and as this article says, news is never fake. Let’s give reporters of the news the respect they deserve.
Joan M. Irvine
Cadillac
