Who knew that Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenar and Tim Walberg were not defenders of democracy?
Who knew they wouldn't defend the voting rights of the people of Michigan, regardless of race, address or party?
If you don't like absentee balloting (even in a pandemic), then work to change the law.
If you think there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election, then show the evidence. None has been shown, to date, from any of the election lawsuits.
Until then, you have an oath of office to uphold - just as the rest of the Michigan elected officials did.
Next chance we have, maybe we can get some real Republicans to fill those seats.
Victoria A. Boudouris
Marion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.