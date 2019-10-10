A recent letter ended with a question for Republicans “are you tired of winning yet?‘
The reference to outing the Russian spy must have come from a liberal news source because like so much of what they “report‘ it was proven false. Another attack on Justice Kavanaugh was quickly debunked and I even heard a Democrat strategist state that the complete absence of any sign of journalistic integrity “made her skin crawl.‘ Check your sources.
I am not tired of a president who brought hostages home, got remains of soldiers returned for burial, created jobs for those Americans with the integrity to work for what they want and don’t subscribe to the narrative of the liberal/socialists who say everyone is entitled to whatever they want for “free‘ if you are willing to forfeit your personal freedom and submit to the government controlling all aspects of your life. I’m happy to see unemployment numbers drop, see real statistics on benefit to middle-class people thanks to tax cuts, to have a president who gives homage to God, is proud of the flag, the pledge of allegiance and our nation’s history.
Ruth A. Mowat
Evart
