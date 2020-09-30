No, I will not be voting for Biden, but I am voting against everything that the party backing him and propping him up stands for. I will not vote for Joe because:
I am voting against the idea, one-person’s color makes them more/less good/better than the next person's color. I am voting against killing babies through nine months of pregnancy. I am voting against the removal of the Hyde amendment. I am voting against domestic terror. I am voting against the destruction of our cities. I am voting against open borders. I am voting against a rampant welfare system that enslaves its recipients. I am voting against Socialism, in all its forms, including I believe health care, redistribution, reparations, economics, pedophilia, and criminal releases, etc. I am voting against government overreach into citizens' lives and against hate. I am voting against removing “God‘ from his party’s platform.
I am voting for the right to keep and bear arms. I am voting for the freedom to worship. I am voting for national recognition of the founding of our nation on Biblical principles. I am voting for our country's promise to protect all citizens' right to worship for all religions or no religion. I am voting for a strong and viable military. I am voting for a vibrant economy. I am voting for the principles for which this country has stood for since its founding. I am voting for the sanctity of life. I am voting to teach history, from the good to the bad. The mistakes, the improvements, the glory of how far we have come. Not erase it or revise it.
So, although I do not give blanket approval to everything our president has done or said in the past, I do totally support him as our president.
Don P. Hoitenga
Lake City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.