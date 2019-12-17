I read with interest the notice of public hearing from the Lake Mitchell Sewer Board. It seems to me that the goal of a public hearing should be to gather as much input as possible from those affected.
Scheduling a meeting on a Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. in the winter during the holidays seems to me to have a goal of low participation. The board should know most affected are not full-time residents. Either the board doesn't want feedback or just don't care.
This is an important issue and every effort should be made to hear from everyone possible. Just posting it locally is also a poor way to get participation. A notification letter should have been sent to every resident in a timely fashion.
There are rules that need to be followed under the Open Meetings Act. Last month the normal scheduled meeting was cancelled with a notice posted on the door. There was no minutes available to show this meeting was going to be cancelled as well as a public meeting was going to be scheduled.
I think the meeting should be rescheduled to a Saturday to give people a better chance to participate.
David W. Stinger
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.