To impeach Donald Trump was a big mistake. Granted, I believe he incited a violent insurrection in an attempt to stay in power, despite his having lost the election — an election in which voting procedures were subject to the most careful scrutiny of any previous election, with no significant irregularities found.
True enough, but airing all this dirty (and bloody) laundry at this time will only inflame emotions and make the divisions in this country worse, something none of us wants.
So now I understand why it is that the killing of unarmed citizens by the police so seldom leads to a prosecution, let alone a conviction. No sense stirring up a lot of resentment of police conduct. It would only make things worse and might result in peaceful demonstrations. So now I understand. Knowing the truth might make you free; but, then again, it might make you angry. Can't have that.
Robin E. Corbin
Cadillac
