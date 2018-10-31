For two major reasons, most voters agree that these mid-term elections are extraordinarily critical. As a “one-issue‘ voter I agree. My issue? Abortion. A candidate’s position on this one issue lays bare his true character.
If the candidate approves of killing the most innocent form of human life, he advertises the unlikelihood of his perceiving the nature of all other moral/social issues which he’ll face if elected. What other moral issue is likely to trump the merciless and gory slaughter of an unborn? Commonly such candidates deceptively paint this life-ending “medical procedure‘ with euphonious and benign terms.
In this rights-infatuated era, I ask, “What greater right is there than the right to live?‘ Yes, I acknowledge that an ardent elected pro-life person could show poor judgment on some other matter. But if he did err there’d commonly be opportunity for correction. But regardless at what point in gestation the unborn infant is slain, there’s absolutely no possibility of correcting that action.
A slain infant has not only been robbed of his life but also of every other pleasure his slayer still enjoys, including the privilege of voting. The casuistry that paints the murder of the unborn as a mere medical procedure not only repudiates The Declaration’s embrace of “nature’s God‘ but it also engages in the inane sophistry that a baby is a nonperson until he exits his mother’s womb when, “presto chango,‘ he graduates to personhood. It takes a seared conscience to embrace this absurd distinction.
When the author of “You shall not kill‘ is rightly identified it reinforces the logic that this kind of “one-issue‘ voting is a moral necessity.
We can all be assured of this fact, namely, that if it were possible for the aborted child to live again, he would be such a “one-issue‘ voter.
M. Stanley Wheaton
Manton
