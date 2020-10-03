I have two questions for all of you. Raise your hand if you believe in “one man, one vote.‘ Ok, all of you put your hands down. Now, raise your hand if you believe that each person’s vote should be equal to every other person’s vote. Ok, you can put your hands down again. Sorry, when voting for the president, it does not work that way because of the electoral college.
There are an estimated 330 million people in the United States, and there are 538 electoral votes. That would give one electoral vote for every 615,000 people. In Michigan, we have about 10 million people, which means we should have 16 electoral votes. Low and behold, we have 16 electoral votes. Electoral votes are based on the number of representatives and senators a state has in Washington, one for each representative and one for each senator.
Now, let’s look at Wyoming. Their population is under 600,000 people and they have one representative and two senators giving them three electoral votes. Michigan has 14 representatives and two senators giving us our 16. Wyoming gets one electoral vote for every 200,000 people, Michigan gets one electoral vote for every 615,000 people making a Wyoming vote equal to three Michigan votes.
I don’t know about you, but Wyoming voters are not three times better than Michigan voters.
James L. Hunt
Cadillac
