It is no wonder our long-established press and media are often accused of propagating fake news when criticizing our president. They are reminded by his faithful that he is too often taken out of context. That while he may have been born with the proverbial silver spoon in his mouth, he was not gifted with the proverbial silver tongue. Consequently, what he says is often misinterpreted and misconstrued. He needs interpreters to analyze, confirm then reestablish that what he said was not really what he meant.
Accepting this premise, we also should understand the utmost importance of eyes when the Vice President visited patients in the Mayo Clinic without his mask. After all, he’s been tested, several times.
Also, we must understand the importance of meatpackers returning to work despite the dangers they might have. Right up there with doctors and nurses, and face it, it's bad enough being confined. Try to imagine life without bacon or for that matter McDonalds.
Put in perspective the purity of heart Trump has for those West Point Cadets, hurrying back by trains, planes, and automobiles to listen to his speech on their graduation day. Sacrificing his time despite the required student spacing the school insists on. No doubt, he’ll need a powerful microphone.
The president insists we have plenty of test kits now and just because we don’t know where they are, who is going to test, process and analyze said test, it’s the state governors problem. They must have them somewhere. It's not his problem, after all, the governors swamp him with praise. He said so and who could misinterpret that.
Now, how about that wall?
Kerry N. Brown
Manton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.