I am 79 years old and unfortunately have multiple illnesses that make me a prime candidate for a virus-like COVID-19. Most definitely, I would rather not leave this earth with a ventilator on my face. So, I am asking for your help. Please wear a mask when you are in an enclosed building other than your home.
I am tired of listening to excuses from people that are not wearing masks. I'm sure most don't have a science degree and don't consider the dire consequences of this virus. Who are these people listening to from advice when they decide not to wear a mask? We do not have a vaccine or even a treatment for this disease. Ask yourself what would happen if COVID-19 returns in huge numbers. Did you like the shutdown? Do you want to have a job?
The entire medical field advocates strongly for the use of masks. In fact, I had a doctor's appointment last week and couldn't get into the building without a mask. Last week, I couldn't get in the hospital without a mask. Learn from the experts. Follow the facts. There is no logical reason for not wearing a mask.
Phil H. Paye
Cadillac
