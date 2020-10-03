Earlier this month we saw a person steal a lawn sign we had in front of our house supporting Biden for President. We watched as a person stopped their black car along Highway 55, pull up our sign, and take It with them.
We are an elderly couple and feel that these actions are an attempt to silence our freedom of speech. This person probably thinks this action was patriotic. It was not. It was unneighborly, unAmerican and cowardly. If this person truly wants to make America great they can begin by returning our sign and apologizing.
We realize this person's views are much different than ours, that is what this election is all about. They probably will never accept our views and we will probably never accept theirs, but we will accept their apology If they return our sign.
Melvin S. Goldie
Cadillac
