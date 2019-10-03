I’m writing to applaud a recent letter to this forum denouncing the spectacle in Lansing of State Representative Michele Hoitenga and Senator Curt VanderWall conspiring to sabotage efforts being made to prevent a disaster from happening in Michigan’s white-tailed deer herd.
A measure recently enacted by the DNR and the Natural Resources Commission placed a ban on the practice of baiting deer. This recommendation is based on overwhelming evidence that deer congregating at artificial bait piles and feeding stations contributes to the rapid spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). CWD is a deadly neurologic disease of deer which has spread to dozens of states and is of great concern to wildlife managers worldwide. It now threatens Michigan’s deer herd.
Hoitenga and VanderWall claim to be worried about the adverse economic impact on the producers of deer bait, and that hunter interest will wane if they can’t buy, and hunt over, artificial bait. They have sponsored bills in the House and Senate, respectively, to overturn the ban.
Do Hoitenga and VanderWall not see the economic ramifications from Michigan’s deer herd becoming so disease-riddled that it is incapable of sustaining an annual hunting season?
Are they likewise unaware that Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved ballot Proposal G, which states that the management of Michigan’s wildlife resources should to be done in accordance with the best scientific expertise available? Implicit in the proposal is that it would keep uninformed politicians from interfering in scientifically-based game management.
That Hoitenga and VanderWall enlisted the help of Ted Nugent is hardly worth mentioning, except for the difficulty one has in imagining them finding a poorer spokesperson for wise game management or ethical hunting practices.
Poor judgement and short-sightedness were on ample display by our two local representatives in Lansing.
Gary A. VanHouten
Cadillac
