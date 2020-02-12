I am getting used to our president vilifying his opponents, spreading falsehoods, constantly campaigning, placing himself at the center of everything, but not as he did at the National Prayer Breakfast. So I would like to address this for all of you that can’t see through his use of religion to further his ends.
It began with his comparing Washington’s victory at Valley Forge to his winning the election of 2016 because it was ordained by God. Unbelievable statement, but true. He issued fear-mongering comments about religious persecution, the most egregious is the constantly incorrect position that kids cannot pray in public schools. Let me tell you, that kids in any public school can pray to any faith they wish, at any time they wish, as long as it does not interfere with the educational process. I taught for almost three decades and can assure you that not one child has been prevented from praying in the Cadillac Public School system, nor anywhere else in America. He then went on to tout bogus statistics about his accomplishments as president and bashed political opponents present at the event. Was this a Prayer Breakfast or a campaign stop?
Let us remember that not only has he kicked two wives to the curb, paid off a porn star that I believe he had extramarital sex with while his wife was raising their young son, has been accused by dozens of women for sexual misconduct and was in fact on tape admitting to it. He uses vulgar and offensive language in public, bullies those he does not like and belittles others. Are these the actions of a follower of Jesus? I would ask the reader, are you if you continue to support this man?
William J. Allen
Cadillac
