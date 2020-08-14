If you’re like many and you’re already sick and tired of the present political atmosphere in America, well hang-on because it’s probably going to get really ugly and real soon. The present president has already said, “he will do anything to win‘ and remembering the last election I have absolutely no doubt he will.
I’m already seeing major concerns with the coming election and some we are presently witnessing. According to Trump, we have this “Ill-equipped US Postal Service that can’t handle the mail and if this election is by mail-in ballots it will be fraudulent with many lost or uncounted ballots.‘ Trump has never offered an iota of proof for this claim, just the allegations. Interesting as there are already 28 states that already allow mail-in ballots and they run quite efficient.
In May of this year Louis DeJoy a Trump loyalist was appointed postmaster-general. He was the first appointee “ever‘ with no prior postal experience. DeJoy recently reassigned or fired over 23 postal executives then concentrated power to himself an enacted new rules for the postal-service, this has dramatically slowed mail delivery just as the 2020 mail-in voting began.
To me, this is a classic Trump. Lay the ground-work with fabricated stories, lies and conspiracy theories and one distraction after another and another. I suspect if Trump loses this election he could possibly refuse to end his presidency and leave the White House on January 20, 2021 as the Constitution so-states.
I believe this election could be the absolute worse our country has ever experienced and if the creditable polls show the election is close or Trump is losing by October, expect the unexpected as he did say, “nothing was off the table.‘ A Trump October surprise could get real ugly for America.
Jay A. Richley
Cadillac
