“It has to be reciprocal. I like reciprocity.‘ These were the words of our president at a recent news conference held with the president of Italy.
While seeming to make common sense, this notion becomes dark when the primary method of reciprocity is monetary. Everybody is screwing us and they need to kick in more. Seems a tough sell for many when out of the other side of your mouth you purport that the U.S. has the most powerful economy ever.
But hyperbole aside, this becomes un-American when our president defends his decision to send close to 2,000 troops to Saudi Arabia by saying, “I have no problem with sending troops there because they (Saudi Arabia) are paying for it.‘
What? Has our president now reduced our military to a mercenary force? Leaving his general ignorance of foreign affairs aside along with the danger it presents, is this how the Commander-in-Chief views his troops? If those U.S. soldiers in Saudi Arabia come into harm’s way, hey mom and dad not to worry, they (Saudia Arabia) kicked in.
If you are comfortable with that quality in a leader, then continue your support and let history judge you. But I can’t imagine you would if you are a veteran. Nor can any of us be comfortable watching the slaughter of our staunchest ally in the Middle East.
One can only wonder that if the U.S. gets nothing from this decision, what does the president get? Reciprocity. Tough time to be an American.
William J. Allen
Cadillac
