Has the antipolice movement come to Cadillac? I read the article on the front page of the Cadillac News Regarding the Cubbitt boy, age unknown.
This article seems to find the officers guilty without the benefit of an investigation. They confronted a boy who was alleged to have assaulted his sister and for some reason, he didn't stop and talk to them. I am at a loss to see that they could have, or should have, acted any other way, and just let him run away.
As a former prosecutor here, and in the Air Force and also a defense attorney and city attorney, I certainly believe those rights include the right to resist an attempt by the officers to speak to him. Knee jerk reactions and pre-judgment is not the way these kinds of situations should be handled. The presumption of innocence applies to all, even the police. I totally understand Mr. Cubbitt being upset, but apparently his daughter had a problem that should be resolved also.
Edward W. Tenhouten
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.