Be sure to look at more than just candidates, and read all the way to the bottom of your Nov. 6 ballot — three very important proposals there deserve your attention and support.
Proposal 3, the “Voting Policies in State Constitution Initiative‘ in particular, deserves your “yes‘ vote. It encourages voting by as many eligible Michigan citizens as possible, removing unnecessary restrictions that make voting inconvenient or impossible for many people.
Wouldn’t you like to exercise your constitutional right to vote by:
• Automatically registering to vote whenever you get a driver’s license or state ID card? At least 14 states allow this freedom. (You can check your registration status at https://webapps.sos.state.mi.us/MVIC)
• Registering to vote anytime, with proof of residency, including at the polls on election day? Eighteen other states already allow this. Current Michigan statutes require registration 30 days before elections.
• Casting an absentee ballot, for any (or no) reason? Currently, absentee voters must be 60 or older, unable to vote unassisted, out-of-town on election day, etc. Twenty-seven states already allow “no-excuse‘ absentee voting.
• Voting “straight-ticket‘ in partisan general elections, also used in seven other states? This was eliminated by Michigan’s Legislature in 2016.
Proposal 3 also adds to Michigan’s Constitution several policies now authorized only by (legislatively changeable) statutes — Secret Ballots, 45-day Absentee Ballots for military and overseas voters, and Election Result Audits.
Overall, “Promote The Vote‘ Proposal 3 is a very modest proposal to ensure our State Constitution includes common-sense measures protecting our voting rights and opportunities — the foundation of legitimate government. (It doesn’t even authorize such reasonable changes as making Election Day a holiday; or holding elections over several days, weekends or weeks so more working people can vote.)
Vote “yes‘ on Proposal 3 on Nov. 6. Expand, not limit, our rights to vote.
David A. Newhouse
Cadillac
