To my fellow Americans. For the record, I'm a Libertarian. If you are worried that a Democratic presidency will somehow make America a socialist nation ask yourself the following question: Was I born in a hospital? Did I go to public schools? Did you ever call the police or fire department? Do I drive on the interstates, built by a republican president and all other roads? Do I expect to receive Social Security and Medicare when I retire?
All these and many more are institutions in our country and all are paid by all of us. In my personal case, I've never had children in public school, but I still have to pay for yours.
Also, to all who refuse to protect each other with the simple courtesy of masking up. Grow up. Thank goodness you weren’t around during World War II. If you were we’d all be speaking Japanese right now. And by the way, I had the virus for two and a half months. You don't want it.
Finally, if you're a Republican worried that Democrats will pack the courts what do you think your party has done the last four years.
Brian P. DeLiso
Evart
