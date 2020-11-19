I think it is time for people of Michigan to stand up and support our governor.
I’m tired of party politics (both parties). The governor acted and listened to medical advisors and saved lives.
Do I agree with all her decisions? No. Were all those decisions the right ones? Probably not, but she took action in a pandemic and saved lives.
The Republican party was quick to criticize and condemn her, even participated in armed rallies against her, took her to court to block her actions, but did they have a better plan? No. They took the same position as their fearless leader in Washington, “this will pass.‘
Now with the COVID getting worse do they have a plan? Yes, “impeach‘ the governor. We selected these people to represent us, to make laws for the good of the people (All The People). This is why we have a two-party system, we expect them to compromise.
Maybe it’s these people that should be recalled. Get rid of party politics, work together for the good of all the people. We are all in this together. Put politics aside, listen to the health advisors and act accordingly.
James G. Pastotnik
Cadillac
