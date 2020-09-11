President Trump, head of the republican party, supposed conservative, is neither. Certainly not the conservative of tradition. He has not the cunning of a Nixon, the storyteller of a Reagan nor the sincerity of a Bush. A democrat prior to Obama’s presidency, Trump saw the rift that existed with Americans having a black president. Nourished the immigrant problem from the moment he went down that elevator to announce his candidacy. He boasted of his genius but had this problem with lying. Lying even when caught in the lie. No matter, he carried the banner and the republicans hopped aboard.
Handed a rather robust economy Trump increased the deficit, the likes not seen. He insisted on a wall and shut the economy down when not given the monies needed. Cause an army of enemies while dissing allies. Pulled out of ratified agreements. Gave huge tax relief to the rich while cutting into the needs of America's poorest. His cabinet consisted of loyalists and family instead of people with expertise. The critical media, even Fox News at times, were enemies including all democrats. The FBI and CIA were not trustworthy. Russia was coddled. China to until suddenly not.
Then the virus hit. Trump was out of his element. The tariffs imposed on China mostly backfired. Farmers on relief. To Trump, the virus was nothing more than a hoax for a while. Then our leader passed the responsibility to our governors like some Pontius Pilate. His reluctance to credit science was in jeopardy.
Now there was no one to fire. Only fingers to point. Discontent emerged and became his target for survival. The discontent were Anarchists and no longer Americans.
Quite a president we have.
Kerry N. Brown
Manton
