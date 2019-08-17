Much has been written about the mass shootings of recent weeks. Here is my opinion on the subject: If you remember back in January of 1973, our infamous Supreme Court made the announcement that abortion is legal in the U.S.
Now, think about it, if we can murder the unborn without worry of being punished, then the sick people can murder the people that they don't feel that are necessary.
What I am referring to is respect for human life before and after birth. The Bible says, "Sow to the wind and reap the whirlwind" (Hosea 8:7).
That's where we are today.
Ben M. Cathcart
Cadillac
