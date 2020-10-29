Did you not know? Or did you forget? F.D. Roosevelt and the Democratic administration started Social Security in 1935 and the Republicans fought it tooth and nail. He also started the CCC for young men who couldn't find a job, the WPA for family men who couldn't find a job and surplus food for families in need. He tried for medical help for the needy but was rebuffed by Congress. I remember I was there.
Harry Truman, another Democrat, tried again for medical help in 1945 and was turned down again by Congress. They called it socialized medicine and some even called it a communist plot. I remember I was there.
LBJ, also a Democrat, started Medicare, Headstart, National Endowment for the Arts, Vista, Job Corps, ad the Civil Rights Act, again it was fought tooth and nail by the Republications. I remember I was there.
I'm 92 years old and I've voted since I was 21 years old. I'm proud to be an American and a Democrat.
Audrey J. Daivs
Reed City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.