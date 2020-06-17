The recent fatal golf cart accident in Arizona, involving former Cadillac resident/businessman Michael O'Neill motivates me to write a few words about the O'Neill family and its positive impact on the Cadillac area.
Grand Rapids native and Standard Oil representative Jack O'Neill and wife Dorothy Ann, from Paw Paw and a graduate of St. Mary's of Notre Dame, decided to make their home in Cadillac, circa 1946. The young couple would eventually raise seven sons, Mike the eldest, was followed by Dennis, Brian, Timothy, Regan, Patrick and Kevin.
The O'Neill's first business was the Ace Hardware Store. It seems that the whole family was involved at some point, most definitely including Mrs. O'Neill. Jack's Irish heritage played a key role in the store's annual, award-winning St. Patrick's Day celebration. Other businesses followed throughout the years.
In the 1950s Cadillac held a summertime Paul Bunyan Days festival honoring its lumber town past. One year, O'Neill's neighbor Art Dewey put together a flatbed trailer that the "Chapin and Cass Street Gang" turned into a Victorian era themed parade float depicting those pioneer days.
Jack O'Neill was a born civic leader. One example of that was his being on a successful school bond committee to build elementary schools. Schools on which he would pay taxes but his Roman Catholic children would never attend.
How about a community toast to my late childhood neighbor Mike, his surviving wife, Carol, and the entire O'Neill clan, for their many contributions to the vitality of life in the Cadillac area.
Jim W. Dewey
Newport Beach, CA
