In Friday's paper we learned Trump has destroyed the clean water act, allowed drilling for fossil fuels in our national parks, made it harder for legitimate asylum seekers to come to America, and called the Bahamians bad people and blocked them from coming here. This week we learned he has more than doubled the yearly national debt rate since Obama due to Republican tax breaks for the wealthy, and that he gave up our highest spy in Russia to Putin through either incompetence, stupidity or treason.
His new tariff taxes are costing the average family in America $1,000 per year according to JP Morgan. He is taking money from service families in order to build a wall that studies show is ineffective, but he refuses to consider better methods.
Are you tired of “winning‘ yet? Quit voting Republican. The party is no longer pro-America but I believe is only pro rich and powerful.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
