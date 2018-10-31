Last week we attended the "Meet the Candidates" for the Marion School Board. The four challengers and four incumbents were introduced. Three of the challengers have been in education for several years. The fourth works in manufacturing and teaches various jobs to employees.
The challengers all stated that transparency and restoring trust in the community was very important and needed in our school system, which has not been happening.
It was mentioned by one of the challengers that when the former superintendent lost the Title 1 money and the four incumbents still voted to renew his contract for another two years it was time for a change. This renewal was done even after the teachers' survey on the superintendent showed almost no confidence in him.
The teachers worked diligently after school and on weekends to get the Title 1 back. The prior superintendent and secretary are still under investigation for violation of MPSERS retirement laws with the secretary still employed.
Let's make a positive change in our school board. One of the candidates stated that in years past Marion School was known as the Gem of the North. Vote Keith Calkins, Angela Carpenter, Tammy Ladd and Cindy Truxton to make that happen again.
Jim E. Borders
Marion
