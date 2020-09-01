Are you ready to fight the subversives with the truth? The rioters and looters that are bullying many Americans into being afraid to stand up for our great country are capitalizing on the fact that our failing school system results in many people uneducated about real history.
Yes, slavery has always been a terrible thing and many of the founding fathers had slaves while some spoke out against the evil. Instead of using hindsight with today's values think about the world they knew. They lived in a world where slavery was as normal as the sun rising daily in the east.
In the future, if America ever regains its moral compass, people looking back at our time might wonder how civilized people could endorse the barbaric slaughter of babies in the womb by "medical" people. The founding fathers were flawed men just as all men are, but that doesn't negate the wonderful things they did and the amazing country they fought to establish. The Constitution they wrote, asking God for guidance, protects the mobs attacking the fiber of our nation.
Democrats have attacked the first and second amendments among other things. In 1796, George Washington wrote, "One method of assault may be to effect, in the forms of the Constitution, alterations which will impair the energy of the system, and thus to undermine what cannot be directly overthrown."
We have a powerful source to help if we join in prayer to protect our president and our nation.
Ruth A. Mowat
Evart
