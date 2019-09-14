I have informed the governor of my plan for obtaining all the cash needed to fix the roads without raising the gas tax. Somehow, I suspect she rejects my idea because she has close friends in the casino industry.
Any business with a sales tax permit should have the option of having two slot machines in the business that the public can play. Machine programming would inform the state of it's share of the gambling profits. Operators would keep children away.
This would generate so much money that she could pave over Lake Michigan after fixing the roads.
Dick L. Ecker
Cadillac
