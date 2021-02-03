People running in our roads this winter need to remember it is not lawful for you to run on a road. I have checked with the local police and it is not my responsibility to move out of my traffic lane for you. If a wreck should happen and I am out of my lane, it is my fault. To the man who was running on a snow-covered main road today facing traffic who gave me such a dirty look, get out of the street. You could run if you must on a back street with less traffic. Running with your back to traffic in the lane facing me does not let you see what's coming at me.

Robert J. Walters

Cadillac

