Once again, we witness the horror of mass casualties at the hand of a deranged gunmen. And once again, politicians from the far-right are offering “thoughts and prayers‘ for the victims’ families while opposing any and efforts to enact gun safety regulations. They justify this opposition by claiming that gun safety regulations impose on their Second Amendment rights.
When asked why the guns are necessary, they explain that they need to protect themselves when the government comes to take their guns and march them off to concentration camps.
I am thinking that we need to take a closer look at this idea of the government coming to “get‘ its citizenry.
Last April, we saw a few hundred armed “patriots‘ push their way into the Michigan state capitol while screaming threats at state legislators. Later it was learned that they are suspected to have plotted to kidnap and kill our governor.
This past June, a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration held here in Cadillac was visited by several more “patriots‘ armed with assault rifles, claiming that they were needed to “keep the peace and protect property from any rioters that may show up.‘
Finally, in January, I believe several hundred more stormed the U.S. Capitol, killing capitol police during their rampage.
Considering these events over the past year, I suggest that the government is not coming to get gun owners, but the gun owners are trying to get the government. I believe the action we need to take is to vote for politicians that will pass common-sense gun safety regulations.
David L. Maynard
Cadillac
