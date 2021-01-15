I believe the news of our beloved America is deceitfully tainted. I believe it strongly resembles a path to socialism and even communism that spews lies yet clearly indicating truth.
We rarely tune in the news. Last night was rare. As we watched, a report I believe mislead listeners with a coaching remark that our president mocked the country of New Zealand's success in eliminating the virus there. I believe the video of the president's comments did not mock. He was quite congratulatory with "good job."
Hence, propaganda's insidious mind programming.
Why is there no voice for all the amazing accomplishments of President Trump? Has anyone wondered why the Middle Eastern nations aren't bombing each other? I believe President Trump stopped the flow of money. How about news of actively keeping jobs in America. What about "the wall" that protects our people from trafficking, drugs and crime? Or I believe rescuing tens of thousands of children from exploitation and prosecuting the perpetrators.
At the very beginning of this presidency, I believe those who sought destruction knew full well there was no Russian collusion, but used it as propaganda and coached our loyalty away from truth. Absolute propaganda and lies.
I believe the presidential election was a travesty.
I believe the United States is facing an "evil force" that wants to destroy all good things in humanity. A victory for communism would result in a defeat for freedom everywhere. Wake up, people. Demand truth, not propaganda.
I plead to you to begin to recognize what I believe to be the bigger agenda of programming ideology and coaching. Call your congressmen and women and heartily urge them to save truth, honest and freedom for you, for us and our great country of America.
Neddy E. Harris
LeRoy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.