I am writing to comment on an article on Monday, June 8, 2020 Cadillac News titled A Positive Outcome. The article focused on the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Cadillac on Saturday, June 6.
The article stated that several people armed with guns attended the event with the goal of keeping the peace. I attended the demonstration and encountered several of these self-appointed peace-keepers. Many were armed with military-style assault rifles and handguns. A few were driving by the Black Lives Matter demonstration, revving their engines, giving the bird, and yelling obscenities.
The Cadillac News interviewed one of the counter-protest organizers. She said that although her organization disagreed with the mission of the Black Lives Matter demonstration, black lives don’t matter?, it was her group’s job as Americans to grantee the right their freedom to demonstrate.
What these gun-slinging peacekeepers fail to understand is that in a democracy protection is provided by professional police officers working for civilian police departments. These police departments are managed by local units of government. At the helm of these governments are democratically elected mayors, city council members, county commissioners, governors and legislators. We are not a banana-republic under the thumb of a military junta or third world country ruled by tribal war-lords. Democracy, it’s that whole “We The People‘ thing you learn in government 101.
It’s my impression that these self-appointed peacekeepers' true intent was to intimidate the Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Fortunately, there was a heavy police presence at the demonstration. I believe that the peace-keepers were kept in check by the legitimate police and violence was avoided. Let’s not allow a group of armed thugs to show up at future public gatherings with the intent of intimidating people that they disagree with.
David L. Maynard
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.