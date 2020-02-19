During the Senate hearings regarding the impeachment of Donald Trump, some interesting legal scenarios came out. During the hearings the legal scholar and advisor to the president Attorney Alan Dershowitz stated before the US Senate, a president running for re-election and feeling his candidacy is in the national interest of the country, can legally do whatever he feels necessary to win re-election.
Dershowitz was attempting to justify the legality of Trump's request to the Ukraine President Zelensky to dig-up political dirt on a potential political opponent of Trump along with the withholding of military aid until such request happened.
So here’s where this mumbo jumbo that Dershowitz was selling gets dicey for me. If this president or any future president during his/her campaign for re-election becomes aware their re-election bid is losing with absolutely no chance of winning coupled with the belief that his re-election is in the national interest of the country, he could according to Dershowitz, do whatever he feels necessary to win without any legal or criminal restraints held against him.
Taking this Dershowitz's pie in the sky rational to perhaps the utmost extreme limits of reality, a president who is losing his re-election bid could conceivably then assassinate his political opponent; thus positively insuring his reelection and the national interest of the country, as he sees it, remains intact.
The president under the Constitution can not be prosecuted for a crime during his term in office and taking Mr. Dershowitz's legal opinion further if the crime committed was in the believed national interest of the country, a president could not be held liable for any criminal act committed or ever impeached.
Far fetched you say, well perhaps so, but given this president’s past track record and his long history of lies, deceit, and corruption, I’m taking no bets.
Jay A. Richley
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.