To fellow seniors and the public at large. Some weeks ago the senior center announced that they would be serving dinner's on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays starting on Monday, June 15, 2020. When the director and the board president were queried about Friday bridge the response was noncommittal and lacking in any reasoning.
Given the circumstances there are measures that certainly could be followed to facilitate the Friday Senior Bridge game. Those measures to be utilized would be as follows. All players would either wash or sanitize their hands prior to play. New cards would be utilized to commence play, thereby eliminating any virus from other usages of old decks. The large tables would be utilized for play rather than the smaller tables normally utilized. The tables would all be sanitized prior to play. The tables would be spaced to provide the maximum distance. At least four tables should be able to utilize. Sincerely a fellow senior.
Glen B. Corp
Cadillac
