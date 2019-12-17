I was lucky enough to be a shopping partner during Walmart's recent "Shop with a Hero" event. Myself, Cindy Little, and George and Marcia Grames attended as members of American Legion Post 94 here in Cadillac. I cannot speak for George and Marcia, but I'm sure they share the same feelings as Cindy and I.
Cindy was paired with a young lady named Marley J. and I assisted another young lady named Renee. Cindy and I both found our charges to be very well mannered and especially selfless when it came to shopping for their families. Both young ladies purchased gifts for their family members and never thought of getting themselves a gift. These two angels were courteous and polite to other shoppers, shared stories about the individuals they were buying presents for, and made the whole event a most enjoyable experience.
We would like to thank Walmart for sponsoring the "Shopping with a Hero" event and allowing us the honor and privilege of being one of the shopping chaperones. Also a very warm "Thank you" and "God Bless" to Marley J. and Renee for letting us be their shopping partners. You both made the experience a delight.
We would be honored to participate again next year.
Harold G. Barton
Cadillac
